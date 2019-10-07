More arrests expected after escaped inmates recaptured

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details on the arrest of two escaped inmates who were recaptured on Friday.
When the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office found out that the fugitives had made it to Savannah, they thought the escape would end there. But they were surprised when the captures actually happened a little bit closer to home.
On Thursday night, around 10:23 p.m., two 17-year-old inmates at the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center escaped from their unit. By the next morning, James Williams was back in custody. But Craig Housey was still on the run.
Police knew Williams and Housey had been helped and taken to Savannah. Once Williams had been arrested and Housey realized he was on his own, he came back to South Carolina where he had more connections.
From there the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, along with SLED, and several departments across the Lowcountry, was able to track Housey down using bloodhounds. The sheriff said they were always ready for him to come back to Hampton.
“We were pretty much prepared for him, we never let her guard down,” said Sheriff TC Smalls. "Because we wanted to get him back into custody. So, at some point or another, we are waiting to get hear from Savannah, Georgia, or waiting for a spotting here in Hampton County. And it turned out that the spotting was here in Hampton County. We were able to take him into custody. After a short run in the woods coming up on an abandoned single-wide trailer, and while clearing that trailer he was found within the abandoned trailer. "
The sheriff says those who are suspected of aiding and abetting the inmates while they escaped will also be charged and arrested in the next few days.
