More arrests expected after escaped inmates recaptured

“We were pretty much prepared for him, we never let her guard down,” said Sheriff TC Smalls. "Because we wanted to get him back into custody. So, at some point or another, we are waiting to get hear from Savannah, Georgia, or waiting for a spotting here in Hampton County. And it turned out that the spotting was here in Hampton County. We were able to take him into custody. After a short run in the woods coming up on an abandoned single-wide trailer, and while clearing that trailer he was found within the abandoned trailer. "