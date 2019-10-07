Sheriff’s office: South Carolina father who abducted children has been arrested

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a South Carolina father who abducted two children in Newberry has been captured.
Officials with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office say Tommy Lee Toland was arrested in Calhoun County.
“He will be returned to Newberry County to face charges,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The two children missing were found safe.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Toland, identified as a non-custodial father, took the two children from Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry at 10 a.m.
According to SLED officials, Toland is a registered sex offender, and threatened to kill the family and burn the house.
Authorities say the abducted children were located by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
A report states that Calhoun County deputies found the children in the car, and they appeared to be unharmed.
The sheriff’s office has warrants for Toland for burglary and two counts of kidnapping.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.