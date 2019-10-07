2019 Teepee Challenge is underway with Braves playoff run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re a Braves fan looking to watch the playoffs with other Atlanta fans, there’s a spot in Thunderbolt that isn’t hard to find.
“Put a teepee up on the top of the world at Coach’s Corner in Thunderbolt, Georgia.”
The top of the world is actually just some scaffolding, and the teepee it isn’t just for show.
“This is the 2019 Teepee Challenge," said Coach’s Corner owner John Henderson. "Something that we’ve been doing since 1991, every time the Braves make the playoffs we put up the scaffolding and somebody mans the teepee until the Braves win or lose.”
While customers are inside Coach’s Corner eating and watching the game, the owner and his friends are manning the fort- rain or shine.
“Yesterday was a lot of rain. It was miserable. We had to dump it out this morning, but it’s got an air mattress. It’s got an air conditioner. We have an elevator. Everything up here you need," Henderson added.
And fans have enjoyed the ride so far.
“It’s been a good year, it hasn’t been the best, but it’s been a good year and I am absolutely confident that we’re going to have this teepee up all the way through to the end of the world series and we will be doing the chop when they win the World Series!"
They’re raising money for the Turn it Pink initiative since October is breast cancer awareness month, so if you want to watch a game up there with the teepee, you can make a donation.
