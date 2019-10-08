Chatham Orthopaedic offering free community seminars to the public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Orthopaedic Associates is inviting the public into their offices for free medical discussions on a variety of subjects.
These community seminars are free, and offer the people access to physicians and other medical personnel. They are held in the lobby at Chatham Orthopaedics.
Most of the doctors at the practice have made presentations that they consider a service to the community.
“What we’re trying to do is be a resource to the community on different topics. The orthopedic surgeons here give talks on hips and knees, and questions we get at the clinic, and we’re trying to give back to the community where they understand. They don’t get a lot of misinformation. They get the truth, and we’ve really enjoyed it and we’ve had a great response," said Dr. Spencer Wheeler, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates, Surgeon.
This month’s community seminar will be held this Thursday at 6 p.m. They will be talking about stem cells and stem cell therapy.
The seminars are held at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates’ Midtown office, located at 4425 Paulson Street, across the street from Calvary Day School.
