Comebacks lead Hornets to 5-0 start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Country Day Hornets are off to a 5-0 start for the first time in nearly 40 years, but it’s how they’ve won their last three that has the green and gold optimistic for the rest of the year.
Down 10 at halftime, SCDS scored 21 unanswered points in the second half Friday to rally past Claxton. It was the Hornets’ third straight win after trailing after two quarters.
While they haven’t been massive deficits (2, 1, and 10 points), the Hornets say these kinds of wins only improve the team’s confidence.
“It’s been a fun ride so far,” says Hornet sophomore quarterback Barry Kleinpeter. “If you look at us in the first practices of the summer, we’re not even the same team anymore.”
“We know we can when every game no matter what’s on the scoreboard at halftime,” says senior defensive end Andre Miller. “We just go in the locker room, like ‘Hey, this isn’t how we play. This isn’t Hornet football.' We go out and give it our all in the second half.”
Head coach Jim Collis wouldn’t call having to rally from three straight halftime deficits fun, but he does believe it shows the character of this team.
“That’s why I have some grey hair,” Collis laughs. “But it’s a credit to [the team]. They’ve worked so hard to put themselves in position to win in the fourth quarter.”
Country Day is currently tied atop the Region 3-A standings with rivals Calvary and Savannah Christian. All three schools are 2-0 in league play. The Hornets host McIntosh Co. Academy this Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
