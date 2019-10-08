Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-8-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area today with some clouds and a slight chance for a shower. High pressure builds in Wednesday through Saturday. This will bring very nice Fall weather for the area. A cold front comes in Sunday and stalls over the area through Tuesday. The front doesn't have a lot of moisture with it but it should bring some extra clouds and slight rain chances.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs 83-89.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 63-67.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 80-87.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows 60-68.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be clear and cooler, lows 56-66.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
There are no active tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin but we are watching 3 potential development areas.
A non tropical low pressure in the central Atlantic Ocean is moving to the west. There is a 40% chance for tropical or subtropical development in the next 5 days.
A non tropical low pressure between the US and Bermuda has a 30% chance for tropical or subtropical development in the next 5 days. This area will interact with a cold front and move to the northeast.
An area of showers and storms off the Florida coast will interact with a cold front and move to the northeast.There is only a 10% chance for any development.
