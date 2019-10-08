Driver arrested on drug possession charges after pedestrian-involved crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman is in custody after she was involved in a pedestrian-involved crash on Tuesday morning.
A man was walking off of the roadway along Ogeechee Road near Stiles Avenue when he was struck by a woman in a car. He was dragged under the vehicle for a short distance.
Police took 63-year-old Jill Jasper into custody on charges of possession of crack cocaine, as well as other traffic-related charges.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital.
