Driver arrested on drug possession charges after pedestrian-involved crash
October 8, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 3:57 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman is in custody after she was involved in a pedestrian-involved crash on Tuesday morning.

A man was walking off of the roadway along Ogeechee Road near Stiles Avenue when he was struck by a woman in a car. He was dragged under the vehicle for a short distance.

Police took 63-year-old Jill Jasper into custody on charges of possession of crack cocaine, as well as other traffic-related charges.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital.

