Family on vacation in Beaufort County finds 40 pounds of cocaine on the beach

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Enough cocaine to fill up two briefcases washed ashore on Fripp Island’s beach this past weekend.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating 20 kilos of cocaine that washed up on the shore of Fripp Island. A family of tourists in town saw a large item on the shore, picked it up, and took it home to investigate.
When they opened it up, one family member cut into it and realized it was a white powder. They Immediately called 911.
“Of course we responded, did a field test on it, and it did test positive for cocaine. Again, the origin is currently under investigation,” says Major Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
“Each Kilo is 2.2 pounds. At that point you’re looking at 20 kilos. You’re looking at about 40 pounds of cocaine.”
Investigators believe they are not local drugs.
“If at all possible, we’re going to determine where they came from. Many times, this is not a local thing. It’s an international operation.”
Major Bromage says the drugs were likely washed ashore as a late result of Hurricane Dorian, citing a kilo that washed up in Florida after the storm.
“Again, this could be directly related to Hurricane Dorian."
Officers estimate the street value of each kilo to be about $30,000.
“So you’re looking at half a million dollars in street value, conservatively.”
The investigation is still ongoing. Federal investigators are helping in the search for the origin of the drugs.
