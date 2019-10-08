Fisk is Sun Belt Male Athlete of the Year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Steven Fisk has to be running out of room in his trophy case.
The Georgia Southern grad has been named the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Male Student-Athlete of the Year, the first Eagle to accomplish that feat.
Fisk won six tournaments in the 2018-2019 season, including his second conference title. He finished as the NCAA runner-up and was a finalist for the Haskins Award.
He had nine top ten finishes and finished in the top 25 in all 12 events he played in.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.