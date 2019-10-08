Fisk is Sun Belt Male Athlete of the Year

Former golf star is first Eagle to earn honor

Fisk is Sun Belt Male Athlete of the Year
Former Georgia Southern golf star is the first Eagle to earn award. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | October 8, 2019 at 12:26 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 12:26 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Steven Fisk has to be running out of room in his trophy case.

The Georgia Southern grad has been named the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Male Student-Athlete of the Year, the first Eagle to accomplish that feat.

Fisk won six tournaments in the 2018-2019 season, including his second conference title. He finished as the NCAA runner-up and was a finalist for the Haskins Award.

He had nine top ten finishes and finished in the top 25 in all 12 events he played in.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.