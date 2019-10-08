Public forum held for Tybee city council candidates

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents on Tybee Island filled the public safety building Monday night to hear from the candidates running for city council.
The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia organized the forum so voters could learn about the many candidates that are running.
It was a packed house as residents listened to those running for office on November 5th. In addition to the mayoral race, there are also a couple of seats that will be open on city council. There are more than 10 candidates running for either the two-year or four-year terms.
Monday night, the candidates each answered questions submitted by the voters. There were discussions about climate change, beach renourishment, and short-term vacation rentals on the island.
The forum was just one of several being held this month by the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia. The group's president says she's impressed by the turnout so far.
"We had 350 people in Savannah. We expect a full house in Richmond Hill next week when we do a forum there. People are seeing the value of coming to this type of event and getting the candidates take first hand," said Rebecca Rolfes, LWVCGA President.
Next week’s forum in Richmond Hill will be for those running for city council. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Love’s Seafood, located at 6817 Chief Of Love Rd. There will be a meet and greet with the candidates from 6-6:30 p.m., and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but you are asked to RSVP by clicking here. You can also submit questions for the candidates by clicking here.
