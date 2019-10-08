Islands hit with forfeitures, fines after appeal denied

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Islands High School’s appeal of GHSA eligibility violations was denied Tuesday, leaving the Sharks with fewer wins on the field and lighter in the wallet.
The Sharks will have to forfeit four wins over Metter, Southeast Bulloch, Calvary Day, and Beach after three players were found to be ineligible. The school is fined $3,750.
GHSA officials say IHS could make one final appeal to the full State Executive Committee but had not received word if Islands planned to do that.
Islands was off to the best start in school history with a 5-1 record overall. The Sharks were in third place in Region 3-AAA with a 3-1 record. If the Sharks do not appeal or it is denied again, they will have a 1-5 overall record and 1-3 record in region play.
The Sharks play Johnson Friday night at Garden City Stadium.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
"Upon an appeal filed by Islands High School, the Georgia High School Association has upheld penalties rendered based on their determination of violations of bylaws 1.71-1.72, GHSA 2.23, 2.24 and 2.27.
SCCPSS is committed to providing fair, competitive, and safe athletic opportunities in a manner that enhances positive learning experiences for all of our students. We regret any adverse effect this situation has caused the Islands High School Football program and its student-athletes.
The District remains committed to improving the operational practice of all athletic programs. It is critical that we ensure all staff, including coaches, and players are fully knowledgeable about and committed to adhering to the policies and procedures of our governing authorities. Our commitment to follow the established GHSA rules and regulations throughout all our high school athletic programs is a matter of priority.
As there are personnel and student matters associated with the GHSA findings, there will be no further information or comment provided on this matter."
