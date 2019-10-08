Recipe: Pumpkin Biscotti

PUMPKIN BISCOTTI
Makes 30-40 biscotti cookies. Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes
- 4 T (57g) butter, soft
- 2/3 cup (131g) sugar
- 1 1/4 t pumpkin pie spice
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 t salt
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup (113g) pumpkin purée, Canned or fresh (Not pumpkin pie mix)
- 2 cups (241g) All purpose flour
- Coarse sugar for sprinkle on top
- 4 oz White chocolate, melted for drizzle
*Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 3/4 t cinnamon
- 1/4 t nutmeg
- 1/4 t ground ginger
Preheat oven 350°F. Lightly grease or parchment 18x13 baking sheet
In medium bowl, beat butter, sugar, spices, baking powder, salt until mix is smooth.
Beat in egg and pumpkin purée. At low speed of your mixer, add the flour, stirring until smooth; the dough will be sticky.
Scoop dough onto baking sheet. Divide it in half, and shape it into two 10" x 2 1/2" logs. Pat the logs into long rectangles, smooth tops and sides with a wet spatula.
Sprinkle with coarse white sparkling , press in gently
Bake the dough for 25 minutes. Remove it from the oven.
Reduce the oven temperature to 325°F.
Wait 5 minutes then cut the log crosswise into 1/2" to 3/4" even slices.
Lay pieces on their side on the prepared baking sheet.
Return biscotti to the oven, and bake them for 20 minutes.
Turn cookies over and return to oven another 20 min until they're starting to turn golden brown around the edges. They'll still feel quite soft in the middle. Turn off the oven, crack the door open a couple of inches, and let the biscotti cool in the oven.
Remove the biscotti from the oven when they're completely cool.
Drizzle with melted white chocolate if desired.
Store airtight at room temperature for several days; freeze, well-wrapped, for longer storage.