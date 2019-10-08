Savannah man taking journey across Georgia in a wheelchair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is making a 218-mile trip from Savannah to Plains, Ga. and he’s doing it in a wheelchair!
Paul Rockwell says he’s making this trip for two reasons. The first is to raise awareness for hunger. He is hoping to raise money for Emmaus House in Savannah. Emmaus opens its doors every week to feed the hungry, free of charge.
“Get involved helping you know any food shelter in Savannah. We have the Savannah Mission. They have all kinds of things that help people who need to eat," Rockwell said.
Rockwell says the second reason for the trip is that he wants to attend Sunday School service with Former President Jimmy Carter at his church in Plains. He says it may take him around 20 days to get to Plains.
