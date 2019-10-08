Second suspect identified, wanted in Brewer’s Sports Bar shooting case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has identified a second suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened on March 24 at Brewer’s Sports Bar & Grill on Ogeechee Road.
Police have identified Justin Campbell as a second suspect in the case. They say Campbell is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.
One man was wounded during the incident. Witnesses say two men entered the restaurant through the back door and demanded money. During the robbery, the victim was shot.
Chatham County Police arrested 24-year-old Anthony Raife on Sept. 27 and charged him with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with this case.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for the $10,000 reward.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.