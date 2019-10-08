9th Annual Clean Energy Roadshow makes stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The push to make vehicles run on cleaner fuel is making its way into commercial industries.
The latest models were on display Tuesday at Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus for the 9th Annual Clean Energy Roadshow.
Experts from Statesboro and Atlanta Gas were on hand explaining how they are using Green technology to save money. Cars that run on electricity or natural gas have been on the market for years. Now, businesses and municipalities are learning more about potential savings.
“Allowing people to move from a 20 MPG to a 40 or 45 MPG; that opportunity is now available for commercial vehicles, and you see companies like UPS and Fed Ex, and soon Amazon that will transition their vehicles to an alternative fuel,” said Vice Chairman, Tim Echols, Georgia Public Service Commission.
The roadshow is traveling across the state, with stops in Atlanta, Augusta, Albany, and Macon.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.