Upcoming Candidate, Public Forums ahead of November Election

Richmond Hill: The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia will host a forum next week in Richmond Hill for those running for city council. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Love’s Seafood, located at 6817 Chief Of Love Rd. There will be a meet and greet with the candidates from 6-6:30 p.m., and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but you are asked to RSVP by clicking here. You can also submit questions for the candidates by clicking here.