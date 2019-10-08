Upcoming Candidate, Public Forums ahead of November Election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The November Election is just around the corner, and many candidate forums are being held so voters can learn about the many candidates that are running for office on Nov. 5.
The following is an updated list of forums being held around the area:
Savannah: The candidates for Savannah’s municipal races will speak at a forum for the Savannah NAACP on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Everyone running for mayor and council at large has been invited to speak. The forum starts at 6 p.m. at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum on MLK Blvd.
Richmond Hill: The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia will host a forum next week in Richmond Hill for those running for city council. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Love’s Seafood, located at 6817 Chief Of Love Rd. There will be a meet and greet with the candidates from 6-6:30 p.m., and the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but you are asked to RSVP by clicking here. You can also submit questions for the candidates by clicking here.
Pooler: The Pooler Chamber of Commerce will hold an event for citizens to meet the candidates. It’s set for Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force at 175 Bourne Ave. The three candidates for mayor and nine candidates for city council are all scheduled to attend. Questions have been submitted by the public.
Beaufort County: Beaufort County school leaders want residents to know about a referendum they say could help their budgets. New School Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez will hold forums through Oct. 29 for citizens to learn more ahead of the November vote. The first forum will be Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at River Ridge Academy in Bluffton. Another is set for Oct. 14 at Beaufort High School.
