Beaufort Co. residents learning about bond referendum on Nov. ballot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County superintendent is meeting with parents and taxpayers to let them know about an upcoming bond referendum. In November, voters will see it on their ballots.
As we know the last two referendums have failed. The superintendent said it’s been 11 years since Beaufort County passed a bond referendum.
It’s a $344 million referendum and it’s broken down into two questions. If voters approve question one, then $290 million will go to a variety of projects: safety and security upgrades at all schools; technology infrastructure upgrades at nearly all schools; classroom additions at River Ridge Academy and May River High; a replacement building for Robert Smalls International Academy.
If question two is approved, voters will vote for an additional $54 million to go to improvements to athletic facilities at middle and high schools; playground improvements at early childhood centers, elementary and PreK-8 schools; Career and Technology Education expansions.
WTOC is checking in with parents to see where they stand and where they’ll vote in November.
Only about 20 people showed up to the presentation Thursday night at River Ridge Academy.
