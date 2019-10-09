Beaufort County investigators link man to Sun City burglaries

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in connection with several burglaries that took place in Sun City during the months of February-April.
DNA led authorities to identify the person of interest as 54-year-old Sun City resident, Paul Matson.
Warrants have been issued for Matson’s arrest, which include three counts of burglary and one count of petit larceny. He is listed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person. Officials are trying to find him, but haven’t yet have any luck.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to locate Matson, who is wanted on a total of six arrest warrants stemming from the Sun City burglaries. He is about 5′8 tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Officials say he is balding and has gray facial hair. He has no registered motor vehicles in South Carolina.
Anyone with information on Matson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch at 843.524.2777.
