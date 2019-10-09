Beaufort County officials investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 70-year-old woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Officials in Beaufort County are investigating the suspicious death of a 70-year-old woman.
City of Beaufort Police and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say Theresa Lee Coker was found dead in her home around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 9. by members of a rental company.
If you have any information regarding Coker’s death, contact the City of Beaufort Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 843.322.7938, or Investigator Waddell at 843.322.7974.
