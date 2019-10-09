City of Savannah launches ‘Arts on Waters’ project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants to spruce up a section of Waters Avenue, so they’ve launched the “Arts on Waters” project.
The city wants to hear proposals from local artists for projects that will be placed in galleries to fill empty storefronts at Waters Avenue and 36th Street. They’re looking for proposals for four curated storefronts and one mural design.
Selected artists will get funding from the city for their work.
Arts on Waters proposals are due by Tuesday, Oct. 15. To submit your proposal and to find out more, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.