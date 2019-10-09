Community Champions: Parent University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The mission of Parent University is to connect parents with resources in the community through learning.
The University has been doing that for more than 20 years. They offer adult education to make learning easier for children by combining academic classes with entertaining events.
“The parents who are at Parent University come there specifically for their own training,” said Executive Director, Michael O’Neal. “Because we want parents to realize they are their child’s first teacher and they are their child’s biggest stakeholder. If you start early, you eliminate the need for a lot of fixing later.”
Lebohang Mothapo first went to Parent University when she was fostering two teenagers. She now coordinates the free transportation to Parent U events.
“They gave me an education that I was expected to have, but I didn’t because the traditional schools don’t normally teach,” Mothapo said. “I didn’t have the patience or the know-how, but Parent University bridged that gap.”
That’s a story that has been repeated in ripples with some families now into their third generation at Parent U, and the lessons learned being passed across Savannah’s neighborhoods.
“On our roles, we have over 5-6,000 unduplicated parents come through, and that’s just the parents,” O’Neal said. “But the children and the neighbors we’ve affected go far beyond that. The people who have heard about what we’re doing goes far beyond that.”
The WTOC Community Champions at Parent University have been an example: not only that change is possible, but also how to achieve it.
“When there’s no model, it’s very hard for us to imagine that stakes can be different than what people say,” O’Neal said. “But I think the model we’ve created allows people to hope and dream and aspire that things can be different, and this is not a flash in the pan now. I think after 20 years, we can say we’ve proven some things are possible. If nothing else, I think we can say that.”
