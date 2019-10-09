Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-9-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front remains well to our south as high pressure dominates our weather through Saturday. We'll see mainly sunny skies and mild temps. A weak cold front stalls over the area Sunday through Tuesday. This will keep a few more clouds and a slight rain chance. Another cold front moves in Wednesday.
Today will be mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy, with a 10% chance for a light shower, highs 79-84.
Tonight will become mostly clear, lows 58-67.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a costal shower, highs 80-87.
Friday will be mainly sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
There are no active tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. The Hurricane Center is watching 3 areas for potential development.
The first area is in the central Atlantic with a 40% chance for tropical development.
The second area is off the New England coast and is interacting with a cold front. The no tropical low will strengthen as it over to the northeast. It will bring string winds, rough surf and coastal flooding to the the east coast. There is only a 20% chance for development.
The third area is also off the mid Atlantic coast east of North Carolina. This low is forecast to merge with the low off the New England coast. There is only a 20% chance for development.
