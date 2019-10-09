Fans excited to see Glennville on the big screen as ‘Gemini Man’ hits theaters

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Fans across the nation are getting ready for “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith to hit theaters.
The premiere was held over the weekend in Los Angeles. Some scenes in the movie were filmed in the Coastal Empire.
Back when the movie was filming, Glennville residents watched all the excitement. They say finally being able to see it on the big screen will bring it all back like it was yesterday. Locals say the production company revamped some building facades, and they’ve kept a lot of that exterior art as a reminder.
Residents WTOC spoke to say the filming brought excitement and visitors to the town, and that feeling remains as they wait to see their small town on the big screen.
“The camaraderie in the town is better. It seemed like it brought us together and kept us together. We all have something in common. We all have something we’re looking forward to,” said shop owner, Jessica Kennedy.
Many of the businesses kept the artwork. Some building owners are taking the opportunity to make improvements, and some are using the proceeds they received for use of their building.
