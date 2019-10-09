Flu shots available to all students at Effingham County schools

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County students won’t have to go far for their flu shot this year.
For the 10th year in a row, the Effingham County Health Department will be administering the vaccine during school hours.
The service will begin next week, and the health department says all students have the opportunity to get vaccinated if they are insured or not. They say no student will be turned away from getting the shot thanks to the State of Georgia.
Parents should have already received the paperwork from their child that discusses the flu vaccine and whether or not they want their child to get one while he or she is in school. Health department officials say they’ll visit all of the classrooms to administer the shots to those who have permission from their parents. Those who get the shot will receive a stamp on their hand so parents will know their child was vaccinated.
Effingham County Nurse Manager Cindy Grovenstein says a number of parents like this service because it’s so convenient.
Several other counties offer this same service.
If you’re interested in knowing about flu shots for your school district, contact your local health department.
