Hardeeville’s annual ‘Public Safety Night’ draws large crowd

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Hardeeville came together for its annual Public Safety Night on Tuesday.
The free family event took place on Main Street, behind City Hall. It combined National Night Out and the start of Fire Prevention Week.
Families got to meet first responders one-on-one, and see police cars and firetrucks up close. There was a live burn again this year, which showed Hardeeville firefighters putting out an actual fire.
“This is magnificent. In the 32 years I’ve been here, Hardeeville has grown magnificent," said Hardeeville resident, Randy Moore. “The people have grown more together than when I was coming up, and I’m proud of that.”
“They always deal with us on an official capacity,” said Jasper County Sheriff, Chris Malphrus. “We want to get to know people on a one-on-one basis; know people by their first name. It’s a chance to build trust and make our community a better place to live.”
The Public Safety Night also included music and plenty of activities for children.
