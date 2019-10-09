Lowcountry elected officials meeting state representatives to discuss issues

By Lyndsey Gough | October 9, 2019 at 5:58 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 6:53 PM

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Elected officials across the Lowcountry met S.C. state representatives Wednesday at a meeting in Bluffton.

Elected officials representing towns in the Lowcountry came together at the University of South Carolina - Beaufort to discuss how some state legislation can impact the Lowcountry.

One of the hot-button topics was House Bill 4431: business license tax reform.

This bill changes the methods by which a business license is processed, and mandates sweeping changes in the way the business license tax is assessed, collected and enforced by the local municipalities, which accounts for a large percentage of local budgets. Essentially doing away with it.

The business license tax generates $400 million statewide in revenue.

