Lowcountry elected officials meeting state representatives to discuss issues

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Elected officials across the Lowcountry met S.C. state representatives Wednesday at a meeting in Bluffton.
Elected officials representing towns in the Lowcountry came together at the University of South Carolina - Beaufort to discuss how some state legislation can impact the Lowcountry.
One of the hot-button topics was House Bill 4431: business license tax reform.
This bill changes the methods by which a business license is processed, and mandates sweeping changes in the way the business license tax is assessed, collected and enforced by the local municipalities, which accounts for a large percentage of local budgets. Essentially doing away with it.
The business license tax generates $400 million statewide in revenue.
