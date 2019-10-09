Mayor DeLoach responds to recent vandalism on property of Alderman John Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach issued a statement on Wednesday in response to a recent attack on the property of District 3 Alderman John Hall.
According to the mayor, a vehicle belonging to Alderman Hall, parked at the corner of 52nd Street and Skidaway Road, was found Tuesday morning with severe damage, including smashed and broken windows. He says the vehicle featured prominent advertisements for Alderman Hall’s reelection campaign.
“In a day and age where unity is discouraged and tolerance is scarce, I strongly believe we have a duty to respect every individual regardless of background or beliefs,” said Mayor DeLoach in a released statement. “I’m saddened by the attack on Alderman Hall’s property and call on our community to remember that no matter our politics, we are stronger united than divided - and that no individual should ever be subject to intimidation or attack in the City of Savannah.”
“I’m grateful for the safety of Alderman Hall and his family and for the prompt response of our local police officers,” added Mayor DeLoach.
Alderman Hall released the following statement regarding the incident.
“This was a senseless act of vandalism," said Hall. "They broke some windows but never will they break my spirit.”
The Savannah Police Department is investigating.
