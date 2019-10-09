In plea deal, former ‘Southern Charm’ star Thomas Ravenel paid out $80K to sexual assault victim advocacy group

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thomas Ravenel agreed to make a large payment to a group supports sexual assault victims as part of a plea agreement. The agreement was part of an assault case filed against him by a woman working for him as a nanny.
Ravenel agreed to plead guilty to a charge of third-degree assault and battery last month and received a sentence of 30 days suspended to a $500 fine.
Court documents filed on Oct. 3 state the plea deal also required Ravenel to pay the nonprofit People Against Rape the sum of $80,000. The organization provides free support and services for survivors of sexual assault in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, its website states.
The charge stemmed from an incident on Jan. 25, 2015, when Ravenel allegedly assaulted the woman.
The victim told investigators Ravenel got undressed and put the nanny’s hand on his private parts and then grabbed her private parts. The papers state that the unerwire of the nanny’s bra underwire cut her skin and that she couldn’t breathe because her shirt wrapped around her neck.
