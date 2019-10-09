RSCD searching for fugitive evading police for almost 10 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for public assistance to locate a man that has been evading police for almost 10 years.
Fitzgerald McNeil, 50, has been wanted since 2010.
McNeil faces multiple charges from RCSD and the Columbia Police Department include attempted murder and 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He is known to use different aliases and dress as a female to disguise his identity.
McNeil is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
