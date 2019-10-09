Savannah City Council to consider alcohol change on quadricycle businesses

It’s a slippery slope when we allow ordinances to be crafted targeting a business not based on facts or a history of violations but on the sole basis that members of City Council do not like it. The proposed change to the alcohol ordinance is not only unconstitutional, it will do nothing to address any real issues which are all related to noise. In fact, it will likely have the opposite effect. It will add to litter, loitering and disturbances on the street. As many Savannah citizens have pointed out, the enactment of this unconstitutional ban will force me to fight for my rights and for my employees in court. This will only cost taxpayers money that could be better spent on real issues such as crime, poverty reduction, education, or something more important than City Council’s attempt to bully a small business.