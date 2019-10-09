Savannah PD to conduct active-shooter training at the Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s SWAT Unit will conduct active-shooter training at the Savannah mall on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The training is scheduled to occur between 7 and 10 a.m. on the west side of the mall. That is near the Texas Roadhouse entrance.
The police department says officers will be conducting a scenario involving a hostage situation. The training should be completed before the mall opens for business.
Mall security will assist.
