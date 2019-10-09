Savannah PD issues warning after dating app scams result in armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is issuing a warning after several recent cases of armed robberies that stemmed from meetings arranged through dating apps.
All the instances occurred during the late night or early morning hours (typically between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.). All the individuals were scheduled to meet in dark areas near a residence.
In two of the cases, vehicles were also stolen, according to the police department. Both vehicles have since been recovered.
SPD advises using caution when setting up meetings with strangers. Always tell someone where you are going and ask that they check in on you at a certain time.
Also, always arrange to meet in a public place, and never arrange to meet in the late night or early morning hours.
