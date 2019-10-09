Second vaping-related death reported in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting the state’s second death from a vaping-related illness.
Health officials say the patient had a history of nicotine vaping, but the case is still being investigated to determine if other substances may have also been used.
The number of vaping-related lung injury cases in Georgia is now at 14, including the two deaths. Health officials say about 20 possible cases are currently under review. Those individuals range in age from 18 to 68 years (the median age is 31 years), and 71-percent are male.
Symptoms of vaping-associated lung injury, which worsen over time, include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to DPH. They say no specific e-cigarette device or substance has been linked to all cases, although the CDC’s current investigation indicates products containing THC play a role in the outbreak.
Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter Wednesday regarding this latest vaping-related death.
DPH has issued a health advisory detailing the health risks of e-cigarettes, vaping devices, and vaping products. The advisory can be found by clicking here.
