Steven Reed’s historic win makes news across the world

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Let it go far beyond Alabama and let it go far beyond this nation that we made a statement here tonight,” Steven Reed said after being elected Montgomery’s first black mayor Tuesday night.
Reed’s win in the birthplace of the civil rights movement has made news all over the world, sparking headlines from national and international news outlets and reaction from political leaders.
The New York Times highlighted the juxtaposition of Reed’s election and the city’s 200th birthday.
Many other national news outlets also shared headlines showcasing Reed’s win, including The Washington Post, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News.
Montgomery Chamber of Commerce Chairman Willie Durham said “there’s an undeniable wave of positive momentum in Montgomery, and the Chamber and our business community look forward to working closely with Mayor-Elect Reed to strengthen and expand public-private partnerships to bring more people, businesses and prosperity to all of Montgomery.”
Southern Poverty Law Center Interim President and CEO Karen Baynes-Dunning said Reed’s win “symbolizes the new inclusive & forward thinking South that so many have worked to achieve."
Sen. Doug Jones said Reed’s election “is another significant milestone for the entire state.”
Several mayors in other southern cities congratulated Reed.
Reed will be sworn into office on Nov. 12.
