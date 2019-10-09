Three sentenced in 2018 chase, large drug bust

Sams was sentenced to 200 months in prison. He was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.