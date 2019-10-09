Three sentenced in 2018 chase, large drug bust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Three people have been sentenced for their role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in 2018.
A joint operation between the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Georgia State Patrol led to a chase and subsequent drug bust.
CNT says troopers tried to stop a truck that was believed to be stolen on Ogeechee Road when the driver took off.
Three people eventually got out of the truck and ran, but were quickly taken into custody.
Officials say 30-year-old Javonn Brybon, 27-year-old Hakeem Campbell, and 36-year-old Amari Sams, all of Savannah, were arrested. All three are charged with multiple felony drug, weapons and other related charges and remain in the Chatham County Detention Center.
Sams was sentenced to 200 months in prison. He was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Campbell was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and marijuana.
Brisbon was sentenced to 86 months in prison when he pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“This case is an example of the partnership between ATF and its local partners to investigate the perpetrators of violent crime,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives (ATF). “These sentences will ensure the incarceration of three dangerous criminals and contribute to the restoration of order and peace in Savannah.”
CNT says a trafficking amount of cocaine, ecstasy, a large amount of marijuana, and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances were found in the truck. Two stolen guns and more than $4,000 was also recovered.
