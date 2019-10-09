Tigers focused on finishing games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State knows there is a ton of excitement around their team with the Tigers off to 3-2 start.
But there’s a little disappointment in the locker room also, because the Tigers know just how close they are to being 5-0.
In the season opener, a game-winning two point conversion fell a yard short and SSU lost to Florida Tech. In Saturday’s loss to Charleston Southern, the Tigers led by 12 midway through the third quarter, but eventually lost 24-19.
Head coach Shawn Quinn says the talk all week from coaches to players has been about finishing the game.
“It was disappointing that we couldn’t finish it in the fourth quarter. That’s been the challenge three weeks in a row. We had the lead, but we haven’t finished. We haven’t put our opponent away," Quinn says. "That’s what we have to do a better job of. We need to take those leads of 12 and make them 19, 26, and then the game’s over with. We just haven’t finished games and we have to continue to do that.”
The Tigers face a tough test this week in defending SWAC Champ Alcorn State on the road. Kickoff from Lorman, MS is set for 3:00 p.m.
