Tigers focused on finishing games

“It was disappointing that we couldn’t finish it in the fourth quarter. That’s been the challenge three weeks in a row. We had the lead, but we haven’t finished. We haven’t put our opponent away," Quinn says. "That’s what we have to do a better job of. We need to take those leads of 12 and make them 19, 26, and then the game’s over with. We just haven’t finished games and we have to continue to do that.”