Top Teacher: Kem Dennard

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Ask any teacher why the teach, and they will always say the children. They want to see all their students succeed and are their biggest cheerleaders.
Kem Dennard teaches inclusion classes at Mattie Lively Elementary School in Statesboro. She finds having them involved in the process gets them motivated.
“They set their goals in here, and we track our goals, and we get donuts when we reach our goal. A little bribery doesn't hurt,” Dennard said.
Dennard grew up in Millen and graduated from Georgia Southern and has been teaching for 29 years.
“I was a cheerleader at Georgia Southern and I am their biggest cheerleader. when it comes to learning and being successful,” Dennard said.
She feels at home in the classroom. It's the place she always wanted to be.
“I knew as a young child, that I wanted to be a teacher. I played teacher from the minute I could have baby dolls in my classroom, and I was always teaching. That's just something I've always had a passion for and love for,” Dennard said.
She believes every child can achieve anything as long as they work hard and have the love and support they need.
“It is a very fulfilling job, you can touch so many lives, you can create doctors and lawyers and teachers and nurses, just inspire children to be whatever they want to be, and they can do it,” Dennard said.
