Treats and a movie at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Enjoy a day filled with Halloween fun at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.
The city will host the inaugural Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Trunk or Treat event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with an hour of spooky fun for kids that need sensory-friendly trunks.
The general admission portion will begin at 5 p.m.
The Movie in the Park event will be the same Saturday night. The movie is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
There will be trunks, treats, and food trucks! Admission to the City of Richmond Hill’s Trunk or Treat is free. The food trucks are independently owned/operated and will charge for food.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.