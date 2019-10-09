Trunk or Treat at Richmond Hill Middle School

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Middle School is hosting the “Halloween on the Hill” event this year on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5.
There will be three haunted houses that can be visited for $5 additional dollars.
Concessions will also be sold.
Your kids will enjoy the Trunk or Treat experience outside the school. If you want to register your automobile for a reserved space at Trunk or Treat, please sign up at this link: https://forms.gle/Z9s58gu1G6VyxwJz9
Set up begins at 4:30 p.m.
