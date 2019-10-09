Wednesday: Cooler, Drier Air Filtering In

By Cutter Martin | October 9, 2019 at 4:40 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 4:40 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 60s in many spots; 70s along the coast. A breeze is blowing and humidity is a bit lower. It feels more pleasant than previous mornings.

The forecast remains pleasant and rain-free through the morning commute.

With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the upper 70s by noon and peak in the low to mid-80s this afternoon with relatively low humidity and a continued breeze. The forecast remains mostly dry.

Temperatures cool into the lower 70s by sunset and bottom-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday morning under a mostly clear sky.

Great, fall, weather persists through Friday ahead of a warming trend this weekend ahead of the next cold front.

