$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A $10,000 winning ticket was sold at a grocery store in Savannah.
A Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold at the Publix Super Market on Westridge Road on Tuesday, Oct. 8, according to the communications coordinator for the Georgia Lottery.
Winning numbers for the Oct. 8 drawing were: 5-8-10-17-48 and the Mega Ball was 23. The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
