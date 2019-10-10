BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The 2019 Bluffton Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7.
The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at DuBois Park at 67 Lawrence Street in Bluffton’s Historic District at 5:30 p.m. That is when Mayor Lisa Sulka will announce the grand marshal of the Bluffton Christmas Parade. The Michael C. Riley Elementary School chorus will sing and town leaders will light the Bluffton Christmas Tree.
Cookies and refreshments will be served under the pavilion where Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a pre-Christmas visit.
The Bluffton Christmas Parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at the corner of Bridge and Pritchard streets. Participants will make their way along the route and end in Bluffton Park, at the corner of Pin Oak Street and 8th Avenue.
If your organization or business would like to participate in the parade, please fill out an on-line application on the Town of Bluffton website. The application deadline is Nov. 27.
A list of parade rules have also been released:
- Streets will begin closing at 8:00 a.m.
- All parade entries should report to assigned staging areas by 8:00 a.m.
- Tractor-trailers are not permitted in the parade.
- Float trailers can’t be more than 13 feet in height (measured from the ground).
- Be cautious of decoration heights due to low-lying tree limbs along the parade route.
- T-shirt cannons (or any other type of cannon/firing devices) are not allowed.
