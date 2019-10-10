Boo Bash at St. Peter the Apostle School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Peter the Apostle School will be holding their annual Boo Bash at their Wilmington Island Campus on Saturday, Oct. 26.
This year’s highlight event will be a costume parade led by Elsa, Anna, and their special pirate friend. There will also be face painting, games for all ages, bounce houses, and a 24-foot tall rock-climbing wall.
Wristbands are available for purchase for $10 and adults enter free. Plates of pulled pork, chicken tenders, hamburgers, and hotdogs will also be available for purchase.
It will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7020 Concord Road on Wilmington Island.
