Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 10-10-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Saturday. We'll see mainly sunny skies and cooler mornings. A cold front will stall near the area Sunday into Tuesday. At the same time moisture is streaming in from the west. This will will bring more clouds and some scattered showers. A stronger cold front moves through Wednesday followed by high pressure Thursday and Friday.
Today will be sunny, highs 78-84.
Tonight will be clear with a slight chance for a shower at the beaches, lows 54-64.
Friday will be sunny with a slight chance for a shower at the beaches, highs 80-85.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday and Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
The tropics are getting a little quieter. There is only one area the Hurricane Center is watching for possible development.
A non tropical low pressure off the New England coast will persist into the weekend. The low is interacting with a cold front and environmental conditions will remain unfavorable for significant development. Strong winds, coastal flooding and rough surf are expected through Friday.
