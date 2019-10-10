Skip to content
RELATED CONTENT
First Alert Weather Podcast
The WTOC Weather Team brings you the latest weather news, weather myths, and overall fun of meteorology with the First Alert Podcast.
Published 9m at 4:16 PM
Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 10-10-19
By
Dave Turley
5h
5h
Thursday: Cooler, Fall-Like, Weather Continues
By
Cutter Martin
4:43 AM
4:43 AM
Dry conditions affecting livestock’s food supply
By
Dal Cannady
October 9
October 9
Heads up! You can see the full Hunter’s Moon starting this Sunday
If you love astronomy, you’ll want to make sure to enjoy this weekend’s full Hunter’s Moon, which will be visible starting on Sunday.
October 9
October 9