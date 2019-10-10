First Alert Weather Podcast

Published 9m at 4:16 PM

Thursday: Cooler, Fall-Like, Weather Continues

By 

Cutter Martin

4:43 AM
Dry conditions affecting livestock’s food supply

By 

Dal Cannady

October 9
Heads up! You can see the full Hunter’s Moon starting this Sunday

If you love astronomy, you’ll want to make sure to enjoy this weekend’s full Hunter’s Moon, which will be visible starting on Sunday.
October 9