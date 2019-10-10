Hollywood returns to Beaufort for new film, extras needed

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Hollywood is returning to Beaufort to film for the first time since 2000.
Soon the shops on Beaufort’s Bay Street will be littered with Alabama Crimson Tide red. No, it’s not for game day. It’s for the new film that is based in Alabama.
The movie is going to be called “Stars Fell on Alabama.” It’s a romantic comedy starring Ciara Hannah and James Maslow.
The Beaufort Inn will be used in the filming but renamed to the Willow Valley Inn. Beaufort High will also be used.
They will film throughout Beaufort, Bluffton, and Port Royal. Officials are expecting it to positively impact the local economy, especially shops and restaurants.
They’re hoping for a spring or summer 2020 release date and the town is buzzing with excitement. Though Savannah has many films shot in town, the same can’t be said for the Lowcountry, but they’re hoping for a shift.
“What town doesn’t want to have their town showcased on the big screen,” asked Kate Parkerson, assistant general manager of the Beaufort Inn. “Especially a charming, attractive little town like Beaufort. So we’re very excited that it will be highlighted.”
Filming for the movie begins next week in Los Angeles and then will be filming in Beaufort from Nov. 10 through the 23.
One hundred extras are needed for filming in both Beaufort and Bluffton. Anyone interested in being an extra should email sfoaxtras@gmail.com.
Anyone interested is asked to include an email address, phone number, and a picture or brief physical description.
