Meet and greet held for Pooler candidates

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Pooler have some big decisions to make next month. They’re selecting a new mayor and new council members.
The Pooler Chamber of Commerce held a "meet and greet" Wednesday night for voters to get to know everyone running for those seats.
We asked some of those voters what they want to see from a candidate.
"Well, cause there's a lot of things going on in Pooler, and honestly things are happening too fast, too much. We want to find out who’s for our city. Who cares for us? Who's interested in the things we have to say as people who pay our taxes, and pay mortgages, and send our kids to school. Who cares about us,” asked Karla and Travis West.
Election Day is Nov. 5. You can start early voting on Monday, Oct. 14.
