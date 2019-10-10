Multiple festivals happening this weekend in Savannah

The festivities will begin early this weekend when hundreds of pirates will take over Tybee Island. The 15th Annual Tybee Island Pirate Festival begins Thursday with the Buccaneer Ball at the Crab Shack. There will be food, music, a costume contest, and more. The festival itself will begin on Friday in the Strand parking lot. There will be live music, a kid’s zone, and plenty of entertainment. The parade will take place Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. on North Beach. The festival will wrap up on Sunday.