Multiple festivals happening this weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The weather has finally cooled off a bit, which means it’s time to get ready for all the big festivals in Savannah.
The festivities will begin early this weekend when hundreds of pirates will take over Tybee Island. The 15th Annual Tybee Island Pirate Festival begins Thursday with the Buccaneer Ball at the Crab Shack. There will be food, music, a costume contest, and more. The festival itself will begin on Friday in the Strand parking lot. There will be live music, a kid’s zone, and plenty of entertainment. The parade will take place Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. on North Beach. The festival will wrap up on Sunday.
Also starting Thursday, the 69th Annual Greek Festival will be held, celebrating Greek culture with homemade Greek food, dessert, dancing, church tours, and even a marketplace for shopping. If you’re looking for authentic baklava, dolmades, and spanakopita, this is the place to be.
“We’ll be here Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Oct. 10, 11, and 12, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. In the middle of the day each day, we have pickup service. Order online, pay online, put down the time you want to pick it up, and it will be waiting for you at the door,” said Greek Festival Co-chair, Tommy Danos.
This weekend is also the 72nd Annual Junior League of Savannah Thrift Sale. You can buy secondhand appliances, furniture, children’s clothing, toys, holiday decorations, and so much more. Admission is $5. A preview party will be held Thursday evening with the sale open to the public on Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds will benefit charities in the Coastal Empire.
Last but not least, enjoy dozens of food trucks on Sunday at the Savannah Food Truck Festival. Food trucks from all over the region will be at Daffin Park from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will also be live music, craft vendors, and activities for children.
