22nd annual Showdown in Savannah this weekend at Oglethorpe Speedway Park

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia clay will be flying this weekend at Oglethorpe Speedway Park in Pooler.
The track is being prepped for tonight’s open practice ahead of this weekend’s twenty-second annual Showdown in Savannah.
“We have something for everybody. We have ice cream for the kids, fun stuff going on all weekend. Some of our sponsors will give us things to give away. Not only are you coming to see a great race, but you are getting to have fun with the kids. It is an outing for the whole family you can enjoy together," said Jenkins.
Drivers from the Carolinas, Alabama, Georgia and Florida will race for the checkered flag Friday and Saturday night with thousands of dollars up for grabs.
With the good weather in the forecast, track announcer Randall Jenkins isn’t worried about the track condition.
“It should turn out to be a good smooth surface. This new clay they put on two years ago has a lot of stickiness to it, so it will be a good surface. The sand is gone. What they are doing now is adding a little bit more to the corners, so it should be a good track with the weather we are expecting,” said Jenkins.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.