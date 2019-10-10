3 pumpkin patches you can visit in the Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nothing says fall like pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hayrides.
Fall is upon us, and you have plenty of time to pick the perfect Jack-O-Lantern candidate, get lost in a corn maze, and snuggle with your loved ones on a bouncy hayride.
In fact, why not visit a different pumpkin patch each weekend and enjoy all that each one has to offer. There are a handful of places in the Savannah area that offer this family-friendly fare, and Savannah Weekend suggests these three to start:
Located in Bloomingdale, Ottawa Farms makes for a great weekend activity because it’s just a short trip down I-16 from Savannah and offers a corn maze, pumpkins for sale, and fall fun. Little ones especially love the cow train and pig races. The 700-acre farm is a third-generation run, and current owner Pete Waller is the President of both the Georgia Strawberry Growers Association and the Coastal Georgia Resource and Development Council. Historically the corn maze opens the first weekend in October and stays open on weekends through November. Admission is $10 per person, and children age four and under get in for free.
A trip to Poppell Farms from Savannah takes a little planning. Located west of Jesup, Poppell Farms will require about an hour and a half of drive time in each direction. Once there, however, the experience is well worth the trek. Though most of their pumpkins are not grown on the property - - they make no bones about it, it’s challenging to grow pumpkins in the summer heat – the patch is vast and the pumpkins range in size from miniature to gargantuan. The hayride to the patch even includes a small pumpkin for each guest. For those who enjoy a little Halloween fall fright, there’s a Haunted “CarnEvil” trail open in the evening hours. The Poppell family piece de resistance, however, is the enormous corn maze. One really does feel as if she could get lost amidst the leggy plants. Georgia Bulldogs fans won’t want to miss this year’s design. Visit the home for a preview before you go. Poppell Farms “A-Maizing Adventure, Farmtastic Family Fun” is open September 29 – November 27, Fridays through Sundays. The Haunted CarnEvil trail is open weekend evenings in October. Ticket prices range from $8-15 for guests ages four and older. Children three and under get free admission.
Though located in South Carolina, Holiday Farms is a shorter distance to Savannah than Poppell Farms, for those looking for a great experience a little closer to home. Visitors can take a hayride to the enormous pumpkin patch and participate in a number of beloved family activities including Duck Races, Haytona Speedway, Corn Grinding, Steer Roping, and cow milking. Holiday Farm’s Barnyard Zoo is a particular favorite of the little visitors. This year the farm is adding a new activity to the list – a giant jump pad that’s sure to excite the kids and perhaps ensure a good nap in the car on the way back to Savannah. Holiday Farms is open seven days a week from October 4 through October 31. Admission is $12 and includes all activities, games, a wagon ride, and a pumpkin.
