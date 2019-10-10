3 pumpkin patches you can visit in the Savannah area

A trip to Poppell Farms from Savannah takes a little planning. Located west of Jesup, Poppell Farms will require about an hour and a half of drive time in each direction. Once there, however, the experience is well worth the trek. Though most of their pumpkins are not grown on the property - - they make no bones about it, it’s challenging to grow pumpkins in the summer heat – the patch is vast and the pumpkins range in size from miniature to gargantuan. The hayride to the patch even includes a small pumpkin for each guest. For those who enjoy a little Halloween fall fright, there’s a Haunted “CarnEvil” trail open in the evening hours. The Poppell family piece de resistance, however, is the enormous corn maze. One really does feel as if she could get lost amidst the leggy plants. Georgia Bulldogs fans won’t want to miss this year’s design. Visit the home for a preview before you go. Poppell Farms “A-Maizing Adventure, Farmtastic Family Fun” is open September 29 – November 27, Fridays through Sundays. The Haunted CarnEvil trail is open weekend evenings in October. Ticket prices range from $8-15 for guests ages four and older. Children three and under get free admission.